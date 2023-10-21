FIR against man for threatening bank's ex-director, sending obscene messages about his daughter

Accused Dinesh Jaya Suvarna (45) targeted complainant L V Amin after the latter recently contested against the former’s brother Surya Jaya Suvarna for the post of chairman of Bharat Co-operative Bank, the official said.

Amin said he resigned as a director of the bank, a post he held for nearly 20 years, to fight the election. However, the panel led by Surya Jaya Suvarna won the election, following which he became the chairman of the bank.

Citing the FIR (first information report), the official from Vakola police station said that after the election, Dinesh allegedly started making unsolicited calls to Amin.

While Amin initially ignored them, he approached the police when Dinesh allegedly threatened to “fix” him in a drugs case, the official said. In his complaint, Amin alleged that Dinesh made some derogatory remarks against his daughter as well.

On Amin’s complaint, the police registered the FIR against Dinesh under Indian Penal Code sections, including 502-II (criminal intimidation).

Further investigations are underway, the official added.

