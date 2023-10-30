FIR against three for harassing female student at Allahabad University

Colonelganj police on Sunday registered an FIR against three students of Allahabad University (AU) for allegedly molesting and issuing threats to a girl student, police said.

Station house officer (SHO) of Colonelganj police station Brajesh Kumar Singh said a case has been registered against Guru Yadav and two of his aides for issuing threats and molesting the student and efforts were on to trace and arrest the accused. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The prime accused issued threats to abduct the girl student when she refused his love proposal. A case has been registered against three persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and efforts were on to trace the culprits, police said.

In her complaint given to police, a female student of MA first year at Allahabad University said that on October 19 she was going to appear for her viva at Arts Faculty when one Guru Yadav aka Rudra Yadav and his two aides Anshul Singh and Ankur Sahu all students of LLB course intercepted her. Guru Yadav grabbed her hands and made a love proposal while using abusive language. The girl student somehow managed to enter the class to save herself. However, the accused then pressured the girl student’s friend to call her again. The accused issued threats to abduct the complainant when she told him that her marriage was already fixed.

The accused Guru Yadav then sent two other youths who threatened the complainant to meet him. Scared over the incident, the complainant returned to her hostel without appearing for her viva. The complainant said that she was too scared and was planning to quit her studies out of fear of harassment.

