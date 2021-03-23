FIR against two cops for framing youth in loot case

PRAYAGRAJ An FIR has been lodged at Soraon police station of trans-Ganga, on Monday evening, against two sub-inspectors who allegedly implicated a youth in a loot case and sent him to jail. The duo used a witness statement of a retired IAS officer who had died before the incident took place. The youth’s mother approached the court which issued instructions to register the FIR against the cops.

A resident of Bankat village of Tharwai area, Satya Devi has registered a case against retired sub-inspector Ram Sanehi Yadav and S-I Kripa Shankar Rai at Soraon police station on Monday for fraud and other sections of the IPC.

Satya Devi claimed the two cops framed her only son Vishwa Pratap Singh in a case of loot at the behest of her opponents in the village. In 2015, police arrested her son and showed recovery of ₹1000 looted cash from him.

Police showed retired IAS Saraswati Prasad as a witness who has died in 2013.

Later, they even attached his statement with the charge sheet. The other witnessed refused to recognise Vishwa Pratap at the court following which he was acquitted by the court in 2017. Since then, Satya Devi appealed to many police officials to take action against the accused cops but to no avail following which she approached the court.

Soraon police said an FIR has been lodged in this connection and further action will be taken based on evidence.