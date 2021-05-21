FIR against dog’s death: GADVASU vets threaten to suspend OPD services

A day after a veterinary doctor of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) was booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act over the death of a pet dog, the teachers’ association threatened to suspend emergency and OPD services at the veterinary hospital from Friday if the FIR is not scrapped. The teachers’ body will also be holding a protest on campus at 10am.

Phillaur police had registered a case under Sections 428 (killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering useless any animal or animals of the value of ten rupees or upwards) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against Dr Charanjit Singh of the veterinary hospital.

GADVASU teachers’ association president Dr Ashwani Kumar alleged that the FIR was registered under pressure as the dog belongs to a high-ranking official. “The FIR against Dr Charanjit Singh was registered without conducting a preliminary investigation. If the FIR is not cancelled, we will suspend OPD and emergency services,” said Dr Ashwani Kumar.

In a statement, the teachers’ association said the dog belonged to a high-ranking official in the state government and was brought to the hospital by the guards of the VIP. The statement further read, “The attendants were unwilling to handle and control the animal. The allegation about the use of a jute bag to handle the canine is false. The fact is that the animal was restrained with a muzzle by the guards themselves. The said dog was suffering from ocular discharge and subcutaneous nodule on chest and the post-mortem has revealed that the dog was tentatively suffering from liver cancer. The said case had been examined by a very senior, competent and kind-hearted clinician.”

GADVASU has the region’s biggest veterinary hospital which receives approximately 30,000 cases from Punjab and other parts of north India annually.