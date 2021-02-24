Home / Cities / Others / FIR filed against PCMC mayor’s son
others

FIR filed against PCMC mayor’s son

Pune A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Jawahar Dhore, son of Usha Dhore, mayor of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation for flouting Covid restrictions
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:31 PM IST
HT Image

Pune A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Jawahar Dhore, son of Usha Dhore, mayor of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation for flouting Covid restrictions.

Dhore had organised a Miss Pimpri- Chinchwad beauty pageant at the Ramkrishna More Hall in Chinchwad, on February 22.

Norms regarding social distancing and mask were not followed during the event.

A case has been registered

under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code at the Chichwad police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP