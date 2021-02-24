FIR filed against PCMC mayor’s son

Pune A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Jawahar Dhore, son of Usha Dhore, mayor of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation for flouting Covid restrictions.

Dhore had organised a Miss Pimpri- Chinchwad beauty pageant at the Ramkrishna More Hall in Chinchwad, on February 22.

Norms regarding social distancing and mask were not followed during the event.

A case has been registered

under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code at the Chichwad police station.