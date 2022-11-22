FIR lodged against miscreants for damaging Kaushambi bridge

The Kokhraj police of Kaushambi district lodged an FIR against unidentified persons for damaging Durga Bhabhi Bridge on the Ganga located in Shehzadpur area. The case has been registered on the complaint of deputy project manager of Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation. Kokhraj police are now trying to identify the suspects.

Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel had raised the issue of cracks developing in the bridge located on the Kaushambi-Pratapgarh route. The issue has resulted in a war of words between deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and MLA Pallavi Patel.

According to reports, the bridge on the Ganga had been constructed at a cost of ₹292 crore. The 1 km-long bridge was opened to the public in February this year. However, cracks developed in the bridge within nine months of its construction.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya had recently pulled up officials after the issue came to light on November 15. The officials started repair work but did not give any complaint to the police in this connection despite being instructed by the deputy CM.

However, on Sunday, the deputy project manager PC Verma reached Kokhraj police station and filed a complaint against unidentified persons for damaging the bridge.

Meanwhile, the repair work on the bridge continued on Monday following which traffic was restricted. Engineer of Bridge Corporation Prakash Tripathi said the repair work is on and the bridge will be opened to traffic on Tuesday.

SHO of Kokhraj police station Tej Bahadur Singh said on the complaint of the deputy project manager an FIR was registered against unidentified persons. The case is being investigated and action will be taken against the culprits soon, he added.