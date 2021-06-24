Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FIR lodged against woman for killing puppies

The Atarsuiya police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against a woman for allegedly killing two puppies brutally
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The Atarsuiya police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against a woman for allegedly killing two puppies brutally. CCTV footage showed that the accused woman assaulted the puppies with an iron rod, resulting in the death of one of them on the spot. Investigations were on into the incident, police said.

In her complaint, Sushmita Jaiswal of the organization Raksha Make a Difference said that the resident of an apartment in Nehru Nagar Meerapur, Madhu Mehrotra assaulted three puppies outside her flat with an iron rod on June 15. One of them died immediately while two others were injured and were undergoing treatment. However, one of them also died on June 18. Sushmita also gave the video footage of the incident as an evidence to the police.

SHO Atarsuiya Deepak Kumar said an FIR had been lodged under section 429 IPC on the complaint.

