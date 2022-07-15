Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FIR registered over vandalised idol in Doda

The idol was found in a partially damaged state at a high-altitude meadow near a sacred lake in Doda, officials said
Police on Friday registered an FIR in connection with a vandalised idol of Lord Shiva in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByPTI, Bhaderwah/jammu

Police on Friday registered an FIR in connection with a vandalised idol of Lord Shiva in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, officials said.

The idol was found in a partially damaged state at a high-altitude meadow near a sacred lake in Doda, they said.

Taking a serious view of the incident, the police registered the FIR and started an investigation, the officials added.Details are awaited.

