FIR registered over vandalised idol in Doda
The idol was found in a partially damaged state at a high-altitude meadow near a sacred lake in Doda, officials said
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 12:12 AM IST
, Bhaderwah/jammuPTI
Police on Friday registered an FIR in connection with a vandalised idol of Lord Shiva in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, officials said.
The idol was found in a partially damaged state at a high-altitude meadow near a sacred lake in Doda, they said.
Taking a serious view of the incident, the police registered the FIR and started an investigation, the officials added.Details are awaited.