Home / Cities / Others / FIR against Delhi police sub-inspector for raping colleague
FIR against Delhi police sub-inspector for raping colleague

New Delhi: An FIR has been registered against a Delhi Police sub inspector for allegedly raping a female colleague after drugging her in South Delhi
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 12:08 AM IST
New Delhi: An FIR has been registered against a Delhi Police sub inspector for allegedly raping a female colleague after drugging her in South Delhi. Police are on the lookout for the suspect who is posted with the Delhi Police’s special cell.

The woman told police in her statement that on the night of August 3, after her shift got over, the SI, who is posted with the special cell, allegedly took her to his room in South Delhi where he served her a drink laced with sedatives.

The woman said that as she fell unconscious, the SI allegedly sexually assaulted her and also took her photographs which were then used to blackmail her.

Police have registered an FIR at the Hauz Khas police station under sections of rape.

