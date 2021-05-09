Fire audit of 700 Covid hospitals in Pune district underway

PUNE Following the divisional commissioner’s order that all private and public Covid hospitals be brought under the ambit of a safety audit, work has started in full swing to audit 700 hospitals in the district.

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “Seven hundred Covid hospitals in the district are being audited and a grant of ₹5 crore has been given to the rural section as part of the updates we have received so far. Fire audit is dynamic process and based on the lacunae pointed out. We are immediately taking remedial steps. Currently the audit is at various stages in PMC, PCMC and rural areas.”

The commissioner had appointed a PMRDA chief Suhas Divase as the head of the seven-member committee which has additional collector Vijay Singh, PMC and PCMC commissioners on board, fire chiefs, district medical officer and PWD department chief,

and is expected that the report is completed in 15 days’ time.

The directions are particularly related to prevention of short circuits as new infrastructure based on electricity supply and oxygen cylinders have been set up to combat Covid-19.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government to ensure municipal authorities conducted an immediate fire audit of all hospitals, nursing homes and Covid-19 care centres across Maharashtra.

“We do not want any more fires in hospitals. Please note, these are very difficult times,” the court said.

“You have to conduct a fire audit of all hospitals and seek compliance earliest. If you are giving admissions, you should save lives there,” the bench headed by chief justice Dipankar Datta stated.