Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Hazratganj; none hurt

Lucknow: A fire ignited at the Satya Business Park building on Naval Kishore Road in bustling Hazratganj on Monday evening, attributed to a short circuit in the electric panel. Promptly, eight fire tenders and a hydraulic fire unit rushed to the scene from Hazratganj Fire Station after receiving the alert.

HT Photo

During the hour-long rescue operation, fire personnel successfully rescued approximately 40 individuals, with three people temporarily losing consciousness. Thankfully, no casualties were reported. At the time of the incident, around 80 people were present inside the Canara Bank-occupied ground floor plus two additional floors hosting offices of private companies.

The fire originated in the Rudra Real Estate office on the first floor, subsequently spreading to the adjacent Poonawalla Fincopr, a finance company. The flames then extended to the second floor of the building.

Firefighters reached the scene swiftly, with trapped individuals resorting to breaking windows and traversing the building ledge for escape. Some also used the stairs to exit the building.

Chief fire officer Mangesh Kumar stated that the fire, triggered by a short circuit at 6 pm, was extinguished within half an hour. The entire rescue operation concluded within an hour, with 40 people successfully rescued, and three individuals unconscious during the incident.

Upon receiving information, district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar, accompanied by other district officials, also arrived at the site.

The district magistrate noted the rapid spread of the fire due to flammable materials like paper and computers. However, the functioning fire alarm system promptly triggered an alert following the mishap.

Thanks to the close proximity of Hazratganj Fire Service Station, fire tenders swiftly reached the site, controlling the fire, he added. Preliminary findings suggest that the fire originated from a short circuit in the electric panel or wiring, as per the district magistrate.

