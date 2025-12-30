Search
Tue, Dec 30, 2025
Fire breaks out at kids hospital in Malviya Nagar, no fatalities

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 30, 2025 04:24 am IST

According to the police, a call about the fire was received around 10.45 am on Sunday. Police said the fire started on the third floor inside the OT room due to an alleged short circuit. Soon, the fire spread to the entire floor.

New Delhi: A fire broke out inside the operation theatre of the Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital in south Delhi Malviya Nagar on Sunday. Fire officials said that while none of the patients or staffers were injured, one of the fire fighters was “affected” due to the smoke. He was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Delhi Fire Services said firefighters reached the spot within 10 to 20 minutes of the call with eight fire tenders. “We sent teams and the patients and staff were timely evacuated. They were on the first floor and nobody was on the third floor. Everyone was safe. However, during the cooling operation, one of the firefighters felt slight discomfort due to the smoke. He was taken to the hospital and discharged in some time” said Delhi Fire Services senior official.

DFS said the fire was controlled by 11.30 pm and no other casualties were reported. Police said they will check the cause of the fire.

In May this year, a massive fire at a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) called Baby Care New Born hospital in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar killed seven babies. Police said the centre had violated safety and fire norms.

AI Summary AI Summary

A fire erupted in the operation theatre of Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital in south Delhi on Sunday, with no injuries reported among patients or staff, though one firefighter was affected by smoke. The blaze, caused by a short circuit, was controlled within hours. This incident follows a tragic fire in May that killed seven infants.