Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Fire breaks out at Noida factory
others

Fire breaks out at Noida factory

Noida: A fire broke out at a factory in Noida Sector 63 on late Sunday night
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 12:30 AM IST
HT Image

Noida: A fire broke out at a factory in Noida Sector 63 on late Sunday night. The fire soon intensified and spread to another factory in the neighbourhood, officials said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

Arun Kumar, chief fire safety officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said the incident took place around 9pm in a factory located in H block. “The factory manufactures leather products like belts and bags. Due to inflammable items’ presence, the fire soon intensified and spread to another factory in the neighbourhood. The another factory manufactures cotton products,” he said.

Kumar said that 15 fire tenders were pressed into action. “We have managed to control the fire after two-hour struggle. No injury has been reported so far,” he said.

The police officials said it appears that the fire originated due to short circuit. A team from Phase 3 police station is also deployed at the spot, they said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

A gifted mind and a pure soul

Old video of largest transforming human image goes viral. Watch

Telangana: First Two Transgender Clinics Get Launched In Hyderabad
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP