Fire breaks out at Noida factory

Noida: A fire broke out at a factory in Noida Sector 63 on late Sunday night. The fire soon intensified and spread to another factory in the neighbourhood, officials said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

Arun Kumar, chief fire safety officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said the incident took place around 9pm in a factory located in H block. “The factory manufactures leather products like belts and bags. Due to inflammable items’ presence, the fire soon intensified and spread to another factory in the neighbourhood. The another factory manufactures cotton products,” he said.

Kumar said that 15 fire tenders were pressed into action. “We have managed to control the fire after two-hour struggle. No injury has been reported so far,” he said.

The police officials said it appears that the fire originated due to short circuit. A team from Phase 3 police station is also deployed at the spot, they said.