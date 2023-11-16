Fire breaks out in Bihar-bound Vaishali Express coach; 21 injured

KANPUR The Delhi-Saharasa Vaishali Express (train number 12554) turned into a scene of chaos as a fire erupted in the S-6 coach at Etawah station’s outer area, leaving at least 21 passengers injured. The incident took place around 2 am on Thursday, disrupting the train’s journey from New Delhi to Bihar The train was halted before reaching Mainpuri junction to address the emerging crisis. (HT Photo)

Upon the train’s arrival at Etawah at 2:12 am, vigilant passengers noticed smoke billowing from the S-6 coach and promptly alerted authorities. The train was halted before reaching Mainpuri junction to address the emerging crisis.

Despite the swift response from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), it took an hour to bring the blaze under control. Following the successful extinguishing of the fire, the affected S-6 coach was detached, and the train resumed its journey at 6 am. According to police, all injured passengers -- including 11 critically injured -- were rushed to Saifai Medical University for urgent medical attention.

Aditya Langeh, SP, GRP Agra, said, “No casualties have been reported. The injured passengers are receiving medical care. A detailed inquiry will provide insights into the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event.”

Curiously, this incident marked the second train fire in Etawah within a 10-hour timeframe. On Wednesday, Clone Humsafar Express, en route from New Delhi to Darbhanga, also reported a fire breakout. In that incident, four coaches were damaged, resulting in eight injuries, fortunately without any reported casualties.

