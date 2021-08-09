Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fire brigade rescue for 14-year-old stuck on third-floor grill

PUNE Officials of the fire brigade rescued a 14-year-old girl who fell from the terrace of a four-storied building in Shukrawar peth, and got stuck on the grill of a flat located on the third floor
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 10:23 PM IST
PUNE Officials of the fire brigade rescued a 14-year-old girl who fell from the terrace of a four-storied building in Shukrawar peth, and got stuck on the grill of a flat located on the third floor.

The incident happened at 11:30am on Monday, when the girl had gone to the terrace to dry her hair, according to fire brigade officials. The girl is a Class 10 student and lives with her parents on the top floor of the building. The terrace above their house had concrete railings.

“Her parents told us that she had washed her hair and had gone upstairs to dry it. They said she slipped and fell to the third floor of the building. She was standing on a grill where she landed. She was shaking and frozen due to fear,” said fire brigade official Sachin Mandavkar of the central fire station.

Fire officials tethered a saree to a house on the fourth floor and used a ladder to reached the grill where the girl was stranded. The girl climbed down to safety.

The incident was captured on video by onlookers. The rescue lasted for about 15-20 minutes, according to Mandavkar. Officials of Khadak police station were informed about the incident

