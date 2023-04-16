HP: Documents at SDM office’s licence branch in Mandi destroyed in fire

A fire destroyed several documents kept in the licence branch of the subdivisional magistrate’s office at Padhar in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Saturday, officials said. No loss of life was reported. However, computers, printers and other items of office use were burnt in the fire which was brought under control, they said. Some partially burnt documents were pulled out, officials added, adding that short-circuit led to the fire.

Rusted mortar shell defused in Jammu

A rusted mortar shell was found in a forest area on the outskirts of Jammu on Saturday, officials said, adding it was defused by the bomb disposal squad. Special police officer Sunil Kumar noticed the mortar shell lying in Shivalikpuram forest area near Janipur Colony and informed the local police station about it, the officials said. A police team rushed to the scene and the mortar shell was later safely defused by the bomb disposal squad, they said.

Five held with ‘khair’ wood in Samba

Police intercepted three vehicles loaded with ‘khair’ wood in J&K’s Samba district and arrested five alleged timber smugglers, officials said on Saturday. The vehicles were intercepted near Supwal along the Jammu-Pathankot highway on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a police spokesperson said. A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at Samba police station and further investigation is underway, the official added.

