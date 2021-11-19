Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Fire in newborn unit of Assam hospital; all 14 babies moved to safety
others

Fire in newborn unit of Assam hospital; all 14 babies moved to safety

All 14 newborns admitted at a civil hospital in Assam’s Goalpara district were moved to safety after a fire broke out on Friday morning, officials said
Image for representation. (File photo)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 12:42 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

All 14 newborns admitted at a civil hospital in Assam’s Goalpara district were moved to safety after a fire broke out on Friday morning, officials said.

Authorities informed that the fire broke out at 9:30 am at the special newborn care unit of the Goalpara civil hospital following which nurses and other staff there evacuated the babies immediately.

“The fire started at one corner of the unit. It is not clear whether it was due to a short circuit or some waste material catching fire. The fire was immediately doused before it could spread,” said Dr Nil Madhab Das, joint director (health), Goalpara.

“As soon as the fire started, the nurses present at the spot broke open a window and shifted the newborns out. All the babies are safe and have been admitted to newborn care units of private hospitals in Goalpara town for the time being,” he added.

This is the second instance of fire at intensive care units for babies at government hospitals in Assam this month.

On November 10, one ventilator of an intensive care unit (ICU) of a pediatric ward in Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh caught fire. The fire, which was caused due to short circuit, was immediately doused and all 10 newborns were moved to another part of the hospital.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP