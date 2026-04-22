Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said a comprehensive probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit at Mundathicode in Thrissur district which had killed at least 13 people and injured many.

Fireworks unit blast: SIT probe underway, DGP says cause to be ascertained soon

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He said a Special Investigation Team , under the aegis of the Thrissur City Police Commissioner, has been constituted to carry out the investigation, adding that additional forensic teams from nearby districts have been deployed to assist the probe.

"The entire focus yesterday was on rescue operations. A comprehensive probe is underway to find out the exact cause for the mishap. By this evening, we will be able to ascertain what caused the blast," Chandrasekhar told the media here.

He said it was too early to ascertain whether there was any sabotage behind the incident, but assured that all angles, including forensic evidence and eyewitness accounts, would be examined.

The DGP said around 32 people were confirmed to have been present at the site at the time of the accident, though the possibility of more persons being there cannot be ruled out.

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{{^usCountry}} He also said the Thrissur City Police Commissioner and DIG had reached the spot soon after the incident and led the rescue operations, which were carried out jointly by the police, fire force and local residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also said the Thrissur City Police Commissioner and DIG had reached the spot soon after the incident and led the rescue operations, which were carried out jointly by the police, fire force and local residents. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The DGP is expected to visit the blast site later in the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DGP is expected to visit the blast site later in the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority , at least 13 people were suspected to have died in the explosion till Tuesday night, while around 40 persons were believed to have been present in the sheds when the incident occurred. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority , at least 13 people were suspected to have died in the explosion till Tuesday night, while around 40 persons were believed to have been present in the sheds when the incident occurred. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The explosion took place around 3.30 pm on Tuesday at a fireworks unit engaged in cracker preparation for a temple devaswom ahead of the upcoming Thrissur Pooram on April 26. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The explosion took place around 3.30 pm on Tuesday at a fireworks unit engaged in cracker preparation for a temple devaswom ahead of the upcoming Thrissur Pooram on April 26. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents said intermittent blasts continued after the initial explosion, hampering rescue efforts.

The firecrackers were being manufactured in multiple temporary sheds set up in an isolated paddy field area, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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