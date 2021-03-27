Firing at Ludhiana’s Gurdev Nagar leaves 4 hurt; woman, daughter among 32 booked

Tension prevailed in Gurdev Nagar after a woman and her daughter opened fire in an attempt to take possession of a house illegally on Thursday night. In the incident, two teenage relatives of the owner of the house and as many accused have suffered injuries and have been admitted to hospital.

After locals started gathering at the spot, the accused managed to escape, leaving their two vehicles — a Mahindra Scorpio and a Hyundai i-20 — on the spot.

The Division Number 5 police have impounded the vehicles and registered an FIR against the accused, one of whom, Jaswinder Kaur — daughter of Sukhwinder Kaur — has been arrested.

Others who are yet to be arrested are Sukhwinder, Palwinder Singh, Gurbir Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Kuldeep Singh. Their 26 accomplices have not been identified yet.

The FIR has been registered following the complaint of Bhagwant Singh. His two nephews, Simarpreet Singh, 18, and Jaskaran Singh, 19, have sustained gunshot injuries and are undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Two of the accused — Gurmeet Singh and Gurbir Singh — have also been admitted to a hospital with bullet injuries. The police suspect that the accused had fired at least 25 times targeting the victims. The police have also recovered six shells from the spot.

The feud

Bhagwant said Sukhwinder and her daughter Jaswinder had been for the past eight years living as caretakers at the house of his aunt, who has settled abroad. His aunt wanted to sell the house and asked him to get it vacated. Bhagwant told the police that he even gave the women some money for vacating the house.

He alleged that on Thursday night, the accused turned up there with their accomplices and tried to take possession of the house. When they intervened, the accused opened fire on them. They rushed inside the house to save themselves and raised alarm.

The accused remained outside the house for at least 20 minutes till people started gathering and the police were informed.

Division Number 5 station house officer Kuldeep Singh said a case of attempt to murder and attempt to grabbing house has been registered against the accused.

We have arrested one of the accused and a hunt is on to nab others, he added.