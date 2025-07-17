FIRs filed in 2 of 4 rain-linked deaths after autopsy report

Four people who had died on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday last week following heavy rainfall was due to electrocution and drowning as per the preliminary autopsy reports, said district administration and health department officials on Wednesday. A view of the waterlogged stretch on the NH-48 service road during heavy rain in Gurugram on Thursday, July 10. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Officials said that the details of the initial findings in the autopsies were shared by the health department with the district administration on Tuesday on the direction of the Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar. The DC had sought detailed reports from all the sub-divisional magistrates on the loss of lives and properties caused after the heavy rainfall that took place on night of July 9 to share it with the state government on immediate basis.

“DC had asked for the autopsy reports on the deaths.The forensic department officials of the civil hospital will be able to tell if these reports were also shared with police for their investigation,” said a senior health department official, on the condition of anonymity adding that they had shared the details of the preliminary findings in the autopsies with district administration.

As per the details shared by the health officials, Akshat Kumar Jain, 25, a software engineer, Pawan Kumar, 26, a delivery executive and Prashant Mishra, 22, a bike taxi rider, had died of electrocution in Sector-49, 18 and Arjun Nagar in New colony respectively while wading through knee deep waterlogging. Police officials said Akshat and Pawan had come in contact with electric poles and Prashant had touched a wall of a private house while trying to park his motorcycle amid waterlogging.

Shailender Kumar, 28, an auto-rickshaw driver, had died of drowning after getting sucked in an open manhole, upside down, from the water current in Sector-47, said officials.

“FIRs against erring officials of concerned departments have been registered in the deaths of the engineer and the auto-rickshaw driver at Sector-50 and Gurugram Sadar police stations respectively on the basis of the complaints of the family members after the incident, said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officers of Gurugram police.

“In rest of the two cases, inquiry under section 194 of Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita is being carried out by investigators at Sector-18 and New colony police stations as family members have not alleged any foul play,” said Kumar.

Kumar said they will seek reports from concerned departments in the two deaths in which FIRs were registered to zero-in on the erring contractor or officials for arresting them.