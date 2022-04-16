First battalion of J&K celebrates its 150th anniversary

The first battalion of Jammu and Kashmir, famous for taking part in the two world wars, celebrated the 150th anniversary of its raising day at Dalhousie Military Station, a defence official on Friday said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raised by Maharaja Ranbir Singh on April 13, 1873, at Satwari Lines in Jammu, the battalion has earned the title of ‘Saviours of Poonch’ for its bravery in ‘Battle of Poonch’, and was awarded battle honour of Poonch and theatre honour of Jammu and Kashmir. “First battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (Raghu Partap) celebrated its 150th raising day on 13th April 2022 at Dalhousie Military Station,” a defence spokesperson said.

Northern Command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, along with many senior officers and veterans, attended the events that lasted till Friday, he added.

The battalion has the unique distinction of participating in both the world wars, both times under the leadership of Indian-origin officers, the spokesperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The battalion’s gallant contribution in various wars around the world has been recognised with five battle honours. It won these honours during campaigns in Hunza and Nagar (1891-92), Megiddo (1914-18), Nablus (1914-18), Palestine (1914-18), and the Third Afghan War (1919-20), he said.

During the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the battalion’s gallant action in the ‘Battle of Syamganj’ was pivotal in the liberation of Bangladesh. For it, the unit was recognised with the battle honour of Syamganj and theatre honour of East Pakistan.

The battalion since has proved its mettle in various low-intensity conflict operations in J&K and North East, the spokesperson added.