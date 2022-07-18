First Monday of Sawan: KV Dham rolls out red carpet for devotees

Kashi Vishwanath Dham is all set to give red carpet welcome to around five lakh devotees who are expected to turn up here on the first Monday of the pious month of Sawan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The red carpet has been rolled out from the Kashi Vishwanath Dham’s Ganga Gate. This is the first Sawan after the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. This time, in addition to the other gates, the devotees will enter the Dham from the Ganga Gate and reach Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

As many as 12 LED TVs have been installed and pandals have been set up near the temple platform. At the same time, arrangements for public announcements have also been made.

Chief executive officer, Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, Sunil Kumar Verma said that special arrangements have been made for the devotees in the entire KV Corridor. E-rickshaws will ply for the elderly and divyang devotees.

Moreover, tight security arrangements have been made on the roads leading to Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh has instructed the cops to stay alerts. He also held a meeting with the senior police officials and finalized the security preparations.

Also, kanwarias have started pouring in Kashi. Several of them arrived on Saturday, collected Ganga Jal and offered it to Baba Kashi Vishwanath. After offering prayers, they left for their respective places. They would offer the Ganga Jal collected from here, to the Lord Shiva temples in their respective areas.