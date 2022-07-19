First Monday of Shrawan: Mammoth crowd turns up in Kashi temples

Around four lakh devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) Temple in Varanasi on the first Monday of the holy Shrawan month.

Chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ reverberated in the air as long queues of devotees were witnessed outside the KV Temple. The newly unveiled KV corridor has been decked up on the occasion and though all the entry points were full, many devotees specially preferred entering the temple via the KV corridor gate on the Ganga ghat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Right from entry point till the KV temple, a red carpet was rolled out for devotees.

Rush of devotees was also seen outside other temples, including Mrityunjay Mahadev, Gauri Kedareshwar, Tilbhandeshwar, Omkareshwar, Markandey Mahadev, Vishwanath Temple, BHU, Sarangnath Mahadev, Shooltankeshwar Mahadev, Rameshwar Mahadev.

Commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh inspected security arrangements at KV Corridor. He interacted with devotees and was also seen offering water to the elderly who had arrived from far and near for seeking the blessings of the almighty.

With the commissioner showing the way, other police personnel also helped the people and were spotted assisting the ‘divyang (specially-abled)’ enter the KV temple.

After temple visits and performing other religious rituals, the devotees were seen enjoying various delicacies of Kashi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}