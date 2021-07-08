Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fisheries dept in Prayagraj to keep strict vigil on rearing, sale of Thai mangur

: After seizure of tons of banned Thai mangur in Prayagraj, fisheries department has decided to increase vigil to identify the illegal rearing and sale of this variety of fish
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 09:59 PM IST
: After seizure of tons of banned Thai mangur in Prayagraj, fisheries department has decided to increase vigil to identify the illegal rearing and sale of this variety of fish.

Restricted by national green tribunal or NGT, Thai mangur is considered to be a threat to indigenous fishes and is also said to be harmful for human health.

“Now fresh campaigns will be launched to check if the fish is being reared in the district. Awareness programmes will also be conducted to educate people about the harm which rearing of Thai mangur can cause. Moreover, fish breeders will be encouraged for cultivation of local breed of fishes,” said district fisheries officer SR Yadav.

Handia police on Monday intercepted a truck carrying around 30 quintals of Thai mangur that was being transported to Haryana from West Bengal for sale and consumption. The estimated cost of the fish was around 10 lakh. The consignment was disposed of by the fisheries department. Three persons who were accompanying the consignment were booked under relevant sections. Police officials said that fishes were kept in a large polythene sheet that was shaped into a pond inside the truck.

“Thai mangur or African catfish is banned by NGT some years back. It is a highly aggressive breed of fish. The carnivorous fish survives and breeds rapidly in any type of water and environment. As it can also survive in contaminated waters it poses serious threat to people’s health,” said Yadav.

As Thai mangur grows upto 3 kilograms within few months, fish breeders often rear it for more profits. A kilogram of fish could be sold for upto 100 in fish markets. As it was profitable and easy to breed, Thai mangur farming still goes on illegally despite being banned by NGT and the government, he added.

Many awareness programmes have been launched in the past to stop farming of Thai mangur in the district as it is harmful for ecological balance and human health, Yadav added.

