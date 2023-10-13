Fisherman discovers decomposed body of woman; probe underway

LUCKNOW A middle-aged woman’s decaying body was discovered by a fisherman on Friday morning in the Gosaiganj police station area of Lucknow after being tangled in his net while fishing in the Indira canal close to Bhatwara village.

The dead body seems to be a week old at the least. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ram Ratan Kashyap, a local fisherman from Bhatwara, claimed to have set up a net in the Indira Canal for fishing. A box got caught in the net. In that box, a woman’s uncladded body was discovered. The dead body seems to be a week old at the least, according to Dinesh Chandra Mishra, SHO for Gosaiganj.

“The police tried to identify the body but could not as the body had decomposed completely. The dead person was believed to be in his or her forties. The forensic team also reached the spot and collected evidence,” he added.

Police said that after getting the information, they arrived at the scene, conducted an investigation, and then sent the body for a post-mortem. The SHO stated, “We have also notified the nearby police stations and districts to identify the body.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman’s neck was bound with a corroded noose. The woman allegedly suffered from a sexual assault before being strangled with her own saree and dumped in a canal.

The noose was discovered in the victim’s neck, according to assistant commissioner of police, Dharmendra Singh Raghuvanshi, but the woman’s rape-related death could not be confirmed until a medical test.

The records of missing women from police stations throughout the area are being examined by the Gosaiganj police. Additionally, based on the woman’s appearance, efforts are also being made to gather information about her on WhatsApp groups, the source said.

Recent cases where a body was discovered in a box:-

In April 2023, the bodies of a young man and a girl were found under the BBD police station area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A 55-year-old man’s body was discovered in Nagaram’s Indira Canal.

In the vicinity of Chinhat police station, a 32-year-old man’s body was discovered in August 2023 near the Indira Canal.

The body of a person missing for six days, Manish, was discovered in the Indira Canal (Gosaiganj) in December 2022.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON