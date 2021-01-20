IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Five arrested for extorting 1.36 lakh from Zirakpur builder
others

Five arrested for extorting 1.36 lakh from Zirakpur builder

Had posed as mining department officials and collected the amount to allow the builder to dump extracted soil from on his project’s vacant land.
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:10 PM IST
HT Image

Five men have been arrested for extorting 1.36 lakh from a Zirakpur builder by posing as mining department officials.

The accused, identified as Mangu of Patiala, Narinder Singh of Hoshiarpur, and Manoj Kumar and Rajiv Kumar, of Machhli Kalan, Kharar, were arrested on the complaint of Daljit Singh.

A resident of Kishanpura, Dhakoli, Daljit is the director of Royal Estate Group, Zirakpur, which is building a project, Oxford, on the Zirakpur-Ambala road.

Daljit alleged that the five accused had taken 1.36 lakh from him to allow him to dump extracted soil on the vacant land of his GMADA-approved project.

Investigators said the accused had been extorting money from private builders using the same modus operandi, as they had the knowhow of mining department’s functioning.

They have been booked under Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused were produced before a Dera Bassi court and remanded to two-day police custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.