Home / Cities / Others / Five arrested in Kaithal gurdwara clash
others

Five arrested in Kaithal gurdwara clash

The Kaithal police have arrested five people for their involvement in the Kaithal gurdwara clash, in which one person was shot dead and five others sustained injuries
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Kaithal police station in-charge Surender Singh said the FIR has been registered against 16 people under Sections 302, 307, 323-324, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. (IStock)

The Kaithal police have arrested five people for their involvement in the Kaithal gurdwara clash, in which one person was shot dead and five others sustained injuries.

Joga Singh, 55, of Dushana village, had died of bullet injuries and five others were injured in a clash between two groups over succession of jathedar’s post at Gurdwara Neem Sahib in Kaithal on Wednesday.

The jathedar’s post had fallen vacant after the death of gurdwara head priest Gopal Singh, three months ago.

Police said three licensed weapons and 29 cartridges have also been recovered from the accused.

Police said the accused have been identified as Kulbir Singh, Sahab Singh, Gurjit Singh, residents of Shila Khera, and Sahab Singh and Kamal Kushal, residents of Dera Gadla in Kaithal.

The accused will be produced in court and police will seek their remand for further interrogation.

One of the injured Ajmer Singh, had filed a police complaint and named 16 people for the attack.

Kaithal police station in-charge Surender Singh said the FIR has been registered against 16 people under Sections 302, 307, 323-324, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

