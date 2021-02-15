Five arrested in two murders in Ghazipur, Patparganj: Delhi Police

New Delhi: Police on Monday said they had solved two murder cases reported between Saturday and Sunday from east Delhi’s Ghazipur and Patparganj Industrial Area after arresting five men and apprehending a minor boy.

In the Ghazipur case, police have arrested four men and detained a boy while a 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 42-year-old wife using a Rampi, a sharp tool used by cobblers, in Patparganj Industrial Area on Sunday, the police said.

Police said the arrested husband suspected his wife, who worked as a domestic help, of having a relationship with her employer. She was murdered in front of her son, who is married, and the employer. The husband fled the crime scene but was caught from near Ghazipur vegetable market on Sunday night itself, said deputy commissioner of police (east) Deepak Yadav.

DCP Yadav said that the woman’s employer had helped her son get an accommodation in his neighbourhood at Ghazipur village after his marriage earlier this month. The woman had also started living with her son and daughter-in-law. But her husband suspected her of having an affair with her employer, the DCP said.

On Sunday around 8 am, the woman’s husband came to her son’s home and insisted that she return with him. When she refused, an altercation broke out between them. The woman’s employer tried to pacify the situation by asking her to go to his house and finish her work. “Soon, the husband attacked her with a Rampi on her neck and fled,” added the DCP.

In the other case, a 25-year-old man was strangled to death and his head was crushed with a stone allegedly by five persons, including a minor boy, because he had allegedly abused and slapped the boy during an argument in a park on Friday (January 12) in Indirapurm, Ghaziabad. All five have been apprehended in the case, DCP Yadav said.

Police said that the body of Aayush (single name) with his head crushed was discovered in bushes at a vacant plot near Ghazipur paper market on Saturday. A murder case was registered and during the investigation the police arrested Kapil after his involvement in the case was established through technical and human intelligence. Kapil’s interrogation led to the arrest of Javedm Rah and Gaurav and the apprehension of the minor boy.

During the interrogation, the DCP said, it was revealed that Ayush and the minor boy were friends. On February 2, Ayush had asked him to accompany him to Mussoorie and arrange money for the trip. On February 12, the two met at the Indirapuram park where Ayush told him that his girlfriend will also accompany them. But the boy opposed it and it led to the altercation during which Ayush abused and slapped him, the DCP said.

“The boy told his three friends about it and they decided to kill Ayush. On Saturday night, they lured Ayush to the paper market for having alcohol party and murdered him there,” added the DCP.

