Five arrested on religious conversion charges in Deoria district

Five persons were arrested on charges of religious conversions in village Tawkalpur, under the Rampur Khas police station of Deoria district, on Monday.

A Prarthana Sabha had been organised by someone in a temporary shelter erected in village Tawkalpur. On Monday, members of the Bajrang Dal and other outfits reached the spot and blamed the organisers of inciting people to convert. There was a hot verbal exchange and the right-wing organisation’s members registered a complaint with the police.

Swinging into action, police personnel rushed to the spot and arrested five people to control the situation and to pacify the Hindu outfits.

SP Deoria Sankalp Sharma confirmed that five people including two women had been arrested and an inquiry had been initiated in the case.

The programme was going on for the last two days and hundreds of villagers including women in large numbers from various villages of Deoria and Kushinagar district were participating in it.

The camp was organised to provide free treatment and spiritual training. Police recovered a Bible and some other material from the spot where around 2,000 villagers from Tarkulwa were present.

Police have arrested Bharat, Upendra, Ragni and Pinki Kushwaha and have started an inquiry. Bharat said that in the camp treatment with mantra and religious therapy was going on.

Abdur Rahman