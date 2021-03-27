Five booked for opening fire outside realtor’s office in Kharar

Around 45 persons allegedly opened fire outside a realtor’s office on Jhungian road in Kharar on Friday evening. No injuries were reported from the spot. Police have booked five persons, including SAD’s Balongi leader, Harjinder Singh Balongi, in the case.

As per information, around 5pm, at least 45 persons came in several cars and opened fire at the office of DGM Homes from a distance. The miscreants allegedly fired 15 rounds in the air and fled as soon as the realtor’s staff came out.

Gagandeep Kaur, MD of DGM, in the police complaint, stated that SAD leader Harjinder Singh Balongi, former sarpanch of Halalpur, Rustam Singh and others were behind the firing. She stated that both had been threatening her for long and demanding money. When she refused, they threatened her for life. Three days ago, she submitted a complaint with Punjab DGP against them.

When contacted, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rupinder Deep Kaur said, “We have booked five persons under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Arms Act at Kharar police station (Sadar). We are hopeful of arresting them soon.”