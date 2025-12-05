Search
Fri, Dec 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Five children among eleven injured in road mishap

BySandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
Updated on: Dec 05, 2025 09:12 pm IST

Eleven people, including five children, were injured in a collision between an SUV and a parked school bus in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

At least eleven people, including five children, were injured in a collision between an SUV and a school bus in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on Friday, police said.

Five children among eleven injured in road mishap
Five children among eleven injured in road mishap

Amit Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar (Muzaffarpur), said the accident occurred when an SUV carrying 12 people, en route to Pahleja Ghat from Muzaffarpur, rammed into a stationary school bus at Madhul Bypass under Sadar police station limits.

“All the injured were travelling in the SUV at the time of the accident. They were immediately rushed to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH),” the SHO said.

One of the passengers who escaped unhurt said that 12 people, including five children, were on their way to Pahleja Ghat to attend a death-related ceremony of a relative.

“Prima facie, it appears that the school bus was parked in a no-parking zone, which may have led to the accident,” an official said.

Police were yet to register a case at the time of filing this report.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Five children among eleven injured in road mishap
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Eleven people, including five children, were injured in a collision between an SUV and a school bus in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The accident occurred when the SUV, carrying 12 individuals, struck a stationary bus at Madhul Bypass. All injured were taken to Sri Krishna Medical College. The bus was reportedly parked in a no-parking zone. Police are investigating.