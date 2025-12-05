At least eleven people, including five children, were injured in a collision between an SUV and a school bus in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on Friday, police said. Five children among eleven injured in road mishap

Amit Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar (Muzaffarpur), said the accident occurred when an SUV carrying 12 people, en route to Pahleja Ghat from Muzaffarpur, rammed into a stationary school bus at Madhul Bypass under Sadar police station limits.

“All the injured were travelling in the SUV at the time of the accident. They were immediately rushed to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH),” the SHO said.

One of the passengers who escaped unhurt said that 12 people, including five children, were on their way to Pahleja Ghat to attend a death-related ceremony of a relative.

“Prima facie, it appears that the school bus was parked in a no-parking zone, which may have led to the accident,” an official said.

Police were yet to register a case at the time of filing this report.