Five policemen, including a station house officer (SHO) and a woman constable, were injured during attack and firing by a narcotics smuggler and his supporters at Kajhar Ghat village under Kudra police station area of Kaimur district late on Wednesday night. Five cops, villager injured in gunfight between police and narcotics smuggler in Kaimur

The assailants also tried to snatch police forearms and set their vehicle ablaze, compelling the police to open fire in self-defence. A villager was shot at and critically injured after being caught in the crossfire while returning after irrigating wheat fields. He had been admitted in a super speciality hospital in Varanasi and an officer had been sent to take his statement, police said.

The supporters of the narcotics smuggler, mostly women and children, alleging police assault and atrocities and demanding action against police, blocked the Bhabua-Kudra main road with bamboo barriers at 6 am resulting in a six hours long jam. Several cargo and passenger vehicles were stuck in the jam. The jam was cleared after sub-divisional magistrate Ratna Priyadarshini and sub-divisional police officer Pradeep Kumar assured inquiry and action.

Superintendent of police (SP) Hari Mohan Shukla said that following the information that narcotics smuggler Gorakh Mallah had organised a wine-dine party and woman dancer’s programme in which his supporters were doing firing to celebrate his recent release on bail, a police team led by Kudra SHO Nandu Kumar rushed to the village at 12 pm.

The smuggler and his supporters started heavy stone pelting on the police team. The SHO, a sub-inspector and three constables, including a woman, were injured and the police vehicle was damaged in the attack. They also started firing, tried to snatch police firearms and set the jeep ablaze. Police also fired four rounds and escaped to save themselves. A villager namely Kamlesh Chaudhary was injured in back in the cross firing. All the injured were treated and were out of danger, the SP said.

A case had been registered against 28 named and 50 unidentified assailants and 13 of them had been arrested. Raids were on to arrest the remaining accused. The persons who took law in their hands would not be spared at any cost, he added.