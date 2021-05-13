Five Covid patients escaped from SNMMCH, FIR lodged

Five Covid positive patients and residents of Bihar escaped from Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad late Wednesday night.However, three of them were later caught by the police on main road near Police Line.

Hospital observer Dipak Kumar, deployed by district administration for supervision of Covid patients, has lodged an FIR against all five patients with Saraidhela police station under Sections of Disaster Management Act. “District police have launched a hunt for other two patients,” he said.

SNMMCH official said all five patients were admitted at fourth floor of PG Block Covid ward. Around 12.30 am, health staff found them missing from their beds. The patients locked the doors from inside and escaped through window space kept open for AC.

The patients who escaped have been identified as Rajesh Kumar, Prakash Kumar, Navneet Kumar , Nand Kishore Yadav and Suresh Yadav. They are residents of Banka District of Bihar and reportedly belong to same family.

