Home / Cities / Others / Five Covid patients escaped from SNMMCH, FIR lodged
others

Five Covid patients escaped from SNMMCH, FIR lodged

Five Covid positive patients and residents of Bihar escaped from Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad late Wednesday night
By Subhash Mishra, Dhanbad
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 10:16 PM IST
HT Image

Five Covid positive patients and residents of Bihar escaped from Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad late Wednesday night.However, three of them were later caught by the police on main road near Police Line.

Hospital observer Dipak Kumar, deployed by district administration for supervision of Covid patients, has lodged an FIR against all five patients with Saraidhela police station under Sections of Disaster Management Act. “District police have launched a hunt for other two patients,” he said.

SNMMCH official said all five patients were admitted at fourth floor of PG Block Covid ward. Around 12.30 am, health staff found them missing from their beds. The patients locked the doors from inside and escaped through window space kept open for AC.

The patients who escaped have been identified as Rajesh Kumar, Prakash Kumar, Navneet Kumar , Nand Kishore Yadav and Suresh Yadav. They are residents of Banka District of Bihar and reportedly belong to same family.

Five Covid positive patients and residents of Bihar escaped from Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad late Wednesday night.However, three of them were later caught by the police on main road near Police Line.

Hospital observer Dipak Kumar, deployed by district administration for supervision of Covid patients, has lodged an FIR against all five patients with Saraidhela police station under Sections of Disaster Management Act. “District police have launched a hunt for other two patients,” he said.

SNMMCH official said all five patients were admitted at fourth floor of PG Block Covid ward. Around 12.30 am, health staff found them missing from their beds. The patients locked the doors from inside and escaped through window space kept open for AC.

The patients who escaped have been identified as Rajesh Kumar, Prakash Kumar, Navneet Kumar , Nand Kishore Yadav and Suresh Yadav. They are residents of Banka District of Bihar and reportedly belong to same family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Video of dog and deer’s unique friendship is winning hearts. Watch

Patient doggo waits eagerly for human to throw ball. Clip is a giggle-fest

Nasa’s post about 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid may leave you intrigued

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP