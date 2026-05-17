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Five dead after car rams into container truck on Purvanchal expressway

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Published on: May 17, 2026 06:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
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Five people, including a woman and two children, were killed after a car rammed into a container truck from behind near the 238th milestone of the Purvanchal Expressway under Kandharapur police station area in Azamgarh district on Saturday, police said.

Police officials at the postmortem house. (HT )

They were travelling from Siwan in Bihar to Faridabad in Haryana.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Superintendent of police (Traffic) Pankaj Kumar Srivastava said that around 2:30 pm on Saturday, police received information through Dial 112 that a speeding car had crashed into the rear of a container truck. The car, coming from Ghazipur, was headed towards Lucknow.

Upon receiving the information, the Kandharapur police force, city circle officer (CO) Shubham Todi along with the police team, fire brigade personnel, and ambulance services immediately reached the accident site.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled.

After strenuous efforts, the police and rescue teams managed to extricate all five occupants from the vehicle. They were rushed to the hospital by ambulance, where doctors declared them dead. The bodies were later sent for post-mortem examination.

 
azamgarh district purvanchal expressway yogi adityanath car accident
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Five dead after car rams into container truck on Purvanchal expressway
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Five dead after car rams into container truck on Purvanchal expressway
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