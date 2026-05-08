Five held after constable accused of assault was mob-lynched near Bhubaneswar: Police

Five persons were arrested in connection with the mob lynching of a 32-year-old railway police constable accused of molesting two women on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, police said on Friday, as cops launched a wider manhunt amid mounting criticism over law and order in the state capital. GRP constable dies after mob assault near Bhubaneswar over molestation allegations, five arrested (Representative photo)

Government Railway Police (GRP) constable Soumya Ranjan Swain was beaten to death on Thursday in the Balianta area after a confrontation with two women escalated into mob violence, police said.

Videos circulating on social media showed Swain tied to an iron structure and assaulted by a crowd, triggering outrage across Odisha.

Police said Swain, posted in Cuttack and serving in the GRP for around 12 years, was travelling on a motorcycle with colleague Om Prakash Rout near the Ramachandrapur-Bhingarpur area when their vehicle allegedly collided with or overtook a scooter carrying two women.

The women later accused the two policemen of misbehaving and attempting to molest them while helping them after the fall. One complaint also alleged an attempted rape, Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police Jagmohan Meena said.

The allegations drew residents from nearby villages, who allegedly overpowered the two men and assaulted them publicly. Swain was tied up, beaten and dragged before being taken to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, where he later died from his injuries. Rout was rescued by police and remains under treatment.

Bhubaneswar police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said more suspects were being identified through CCTV footage, mobile videos and witness statements.

“Prompt action was taken and several suspects have already been arrested,” Meena said, adding that multiple police teams were formed to track down others involved in the attack. Additional police forces were deployed in the area to prevent further tension.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed the DGP to conduct a detailed investigation and ensure strict action against all those involved. “Such mob violence must not recur,” the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

Former Odisha chief minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik condemned the killing as “barbaric” and questioned the police response, citing reports that emergency calls were made during the assault but intervention was delayed.

Police have registered two separate cases — one based on the allegations of molestation and attempted rape, and another related to the murder of Swain. The Odisha State Commission for Women has also begun an inquiry into the incident.

Family members of Swain, including his mother Kavita, staged protests and blocked roads, alleging police negligence and claiming delays in ambulance services worsened his condition. Some relatives also alleged prior enmity linked to a local gym dispute and demanded action against police officers.

Police denied allegations of negligence, saying officers responded immediately after receiving information about the attack.

Swain, originally from Moujpur village and a resident of Adaspur in Cuttack district, also worked part-time as a gym trainer.