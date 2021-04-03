Five jawans killed in encounter with Maoists in Bastar’s Bijapur

Five jawans were killed while twelve others got injured in a fierce gunfight between the security forces and Maoists in Bastar’s Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Saturday.

Director-General of Police, Chhattisgarh, DM Awasthi said that a joint team of state police and RPF’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were out on anti-Naxal operations when the encounter took place between Maoists and security forces near Tarerum jungles of the district.

“The encounter lasted for about two hours and bodies of five jawans have been recovered by the forces. The forces are still returning from the jungles and we are waiting for more information,” said the DGP.

On March 23, five jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed while fourteen others were injured in serial IED blasts when Maoists allegedly targeted a bus ferrying security personnel in Naryanpur district of Bastar region.

On March 21 last year, 17 security personnel, including 12 from the DRG, were killed in a Naxal ambush in Sukma district of the region.