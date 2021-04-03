Home / Cities / Others / Five jawans killed in encounter with Maoists in Bastar’s Bijapur
others

Five jawans killed in encounter with Maoists in Bastar’s Bijapur

The encounter lasted for about two hours and bodies, Director-General of Police, Chhattisgarh, DM Awasthi said.
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 06:13 PM IST
The encounter took place between Maoists and security forces near Tarerum jungles of the district. (Image for representation). (HT photo)

Five jawans were killed while twelve others got injured in a fierce gunfight between the security forces and Maoists in Bastar’s Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Saturday.

Director-General of Police, Chhattisgarh, DM Awasthi said that a joint team of state police and RPF’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were out on anti-Naxal operations when the encounter took place between Maoists and security forces near Tarerum jungles of the district.

“The encounter lasted for about two hours and bodies of five jawans have been recovered by the forces. The forces are still returning from the jungles and we are waiting for more information,” said the DGP.

On March 23, five jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed while fourteen others were injured in serial IED blasts when Maoists allegedly targeted a bus ferrying security personnel in Naryanpur district of Bastar region.

On March 21 last year, 17 security personnel, including 12 from the DRG, were killed in a Naxal ambush in Sukma district of the region.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PIL seeking door-to-door vaccine services for senior citizens, specially-abled moved before Bombay HC

Maharashtra’s ruling alliance condemns Assam EVM incident, calls it BJP-EC nexus

Barara SDM among five booked for cheating, corruption in Yamunanagar

Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar files 100-cr suit against BJP leader
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP