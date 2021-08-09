Five killed in Tarn Taran car collision; 3 injured

Tarn Taran Four men of Varana village, 12km from district headquarters, were killed on the spot, while a resident of Joshi Colony, Amritsar, succumbed to his injuries in hospital after a collision between two cars on the Amritsar-Bathinda national highway near Kadgill village of Tarn Taran on Sunday evening.

Those dead are Ranjit Singh, Bachittar Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Jasdeep Singh and Pawandeep Singh. The injured are Arshdeep Singh of Varana village, and Gunkaran Singh. All those involved in the collision are in their 20s.

Police said Ranjit, Bachittar, Gagandeep, Jasdeep and Arshdeep were travelling in a Hyundai Verna (PB-36-E-5001) from Amritsar to Tarn Taran while Gunkaran and Pawandeep were in a Hyundai Venue and were going to Tarn Taran from Amritsar.

Near the Kadgill village, the driver of the Venue car lost control and careened on to the wrong side of the road divider and collided with the Verna. Four of the five men in the Verna car died; they were returning after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Shaheedan in Amritsar.

“The two injured are under treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Super Speciality hospital in Tarn Taran,” said Tarn Taran Sadar station house officer (SHO) Prabhjit Singh.

One of the those killed, Jasdeep Singh, was the only son of former district development and panchayat officer (DDPO), Tarn Taran, Harnandan Singh. Jasdeep had married only four months ago. The bodies have been sent to the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital for post-mortem.