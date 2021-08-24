Five minor girls drown in pond

Five minor girls drowned in a pond at a village in East Champaran on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

The incident took place at Shivpurvirata village under Ramgarhwa police station limits when one of the girls fell into a pond while catching fish. Others rushed to her rescue and drowned too, police said.

“The bodies have been sent for autopsy,” said Santosh Sharma, station house officer (SHO) of Ramgarhwa police station.

The deceased have been identified as sisters Seema Kumari (4) and Koshika Kumari (10), Sugi Kumari, Sangeeta Kumari and Shobha Kumari (12).

They all were residents of Shivpurvirata village falling under Ahirauliya panchayat.