Five Mohali DSPs shifted to other districts in major reshuffle
others

Five Mohali DSPs shifted to other districts in major reshuffle

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 01:31 AM IST
As many as 130 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) in Punjab were transferred on Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In a major reshuffle of 130 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) in Punjab on Thursday, five DSPs were shifted out of Mohali, three were brought in from other locations and two were transferred within the district.

The DSPs sent to other districts include DSP Deep Kamal, who has been posted as ACP, Gill village, Ludhiana; DSP Ramandeep Singh, posted as DSP Ropar; DSP (traffic) Guriqbal Singh, posted as DSP (NRI wing), Punjab; DSP (NRI wing) Deepinder Kaur, posted as DSP (crime against women), Sangrur; and DSP Gursharanjit Singh, who has been transferred to Mansa.

Those coming in from other districts are DSP Deepak Rai, the new Kharar DSP; DSP Manvir Singh, now DSP Headquarters; and DSP Manoj Gorsi, now DSP Dera Bassi.

Within Mohali, Kharar DSP Rupinderdeep Kaur has been posted as DSP (security airport) and Dera Bassi DSP Gurbakshish Singh has been given the charge of DSP (security).

