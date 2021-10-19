Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Five more die of Covid in Himachal
others

Five more die of Covid in Himachal

Three deaths were reported in Kangra and one each in Mandi and Una; Himachal logged 169 fresh Covid cases on Sunday
Five persons died of Covid in Himachal. The active case count has come down to 1,270 while recoveries reached 2,16,608 after 195 people recuperated. (AFP/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:17 AM IST
By HTC, Shimla

Himachal logged 169 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,21,604 while the death toll mounted to 3,709 after five patients died of the infection.

Among the fresh cases, 86 were reported from Kangra, 45 from Hamirpur, 21 from Mandi, nine from Bilaspur, three each from Kullu and Shimla and two from Solan.

Three deaths were reported in Kangra and one each in Mandi and Una.

The active case count has come down to 1,270 while recoveries reached 2,16,608 after 195 people recuperated. Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 49,771 cases reported till date, followed by 31,363 in Mandi and 27,398 in Shimla.

TRACKER

Total Cases: 2,21,604

Cured: 2,16,608

Deaths: 3,709

Active: 1,270

