Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Five more succumb to Covid in Himachal
others

Five more succumb to Covid in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh recorded 167 fresh Covid-19 infections on Saturday taking the state’s tally to 2,15,604 while the death toll mounted to 3,619 after five patients succumbed to the contagion
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 10:53 PM IST
The active cases have come down to 1,620 while recoveries reached 2,10,348 after 224 people recuperated. (HT Photo)

Himachal Pradesh recorded 167 fresh Covid-19 infections on Saturday taking the state’s tally to 2,15,604 while the death toll mounted to 3,619 after five patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 35 each were reported in Kangra and Mandi, 28 in Bilaspur, 22 each in Hamirpur and Shimla, 11 in Una, three each in Kinnaur, Kullu and Solan, two each in Chamba and Sirmaur and one in Lahaul-Spiti.

Three deaths were reported in Kangra and one each in Mandi and Shimla.

The active cases have come down to 1,620 while recoveries reached 2,10,348 after 224 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst hit district with a total of 48,076 cases reported to date followed by 30,289 cases in Mandi and 26,885 in Shimla.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Banjar legislator injured in road mishap

Pune police, RTO crackdown on errant rickshaw drivers: 3,000 violations in 3 days

Woman, 11 relatives booked under anti-black magic act

Pune ghat areas on orange alert due to heavy rain forecast
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP