Five Nawab-era structures to be turned into heritage hotels

LUCKNOW If all goes as planned, five Nawab-era structures -- including Chattar Manzil, Roshan-Uddaula Kothi, Kothi Gulistane-Iram, Kothi Darshan Vilas, and Kothi Farhad Baksh -- will soon be turned into heritage hotels. The move is aimed at encouraging tourism in the state capital.

The state of Rajasthan, which is among the favourite destinations of foreign travellers, has also converted more than 200 heritage buildings into hotels. All their heritage hotels are doing brisk business and contributing to the growth of state tourism. The U.P. government also wishes to emulate the success with its latest move.

“While Rajasthan only allows private historical buildings to be converted into hotels, the U.P. government plans to convert government-owned historical structures into hotels under the public-private partnership model,” said historian Ravi Bhat.

Confirming the development, Mukesh Meshram, principal secretary, tourism and culture department, said, “The heritage hotels would be run under the PPP mode while a state committee will keep a tab on the private parties involved. They will not be allowed to change the facade of buildings. Besides, the private investor(s) will have to spend money on developing the monuments to the stature of a five-star hotel.”

The process to convert the five aforementioned Nawab-era monuments into heritage hotels is already underway. These structures were constructed between 1722 (when Nawab Sadat Ali Khan took over as Nawab of Avadh) and 1856 (when Nawab Wajid Ali Shah was arrested by the British), according to Bhat.

According to an official of the tourism department, these structures -- currently under the protected (notified) category -- would soon be brought under the unprotected (de-notified) category to turn them into operational hotels.

Dr Renu Dwivedi, director, state archaeological department, said, “Yes, after five days, these buildings will be de-notified and obstacles in the way of these becoming heritage hotels will be removed. A few more days are left for people to raise objections to the proposal. The objections (if any) would be resolved by the department.”

She added, “In other, states this model of converting buildings into hotels has helped the heritage structure and made them self-reliant. The transformation for the commercial use of the heritage structures has emerged as the best way to save these monuments from getting dilapidated... Of course, the transformation of the heritage structures into hotels would be done without disturbing their old-world charm. The state ASI will ensure that the renovation and repurposing of the building do not affect the heritage structure.”

Speaking on the development, Anand Kumar, special secretary, tourism and culture department, said, “Yes, a proposal to convert these five historical buildings into heritage hotels under the PPP model has been sent to the government.”

Like other states, conversion of these buildings into heritage hotels would help in their conservation, said Meshram. “At the same time, it would help in increasing the number of tourists in the state capital,” he added.

