Five sent to jail in UP’s Phaphamau murders case

The Prayagraj police sent five people, including Pawan Saroj, to jail in connection with the murders of four members of a dalit family in Phaphamau area, on Monday.

Officials said another accused, Kamlesh, is already in jail in a mobile theft case and his remand will soon be made.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police made Pawan Saroj the prime accused in the rape and murder case and presented him before the court from where he was escorted to Naini Central Jail.

Meanwhile, taking action in the earlier case of SC/ST and harassment lodged by the kin of victims, police arrested four persons. They were also sent to jail. Although these four persons are also an accused in rape and murder case, recent action has been taken against them in the earlier FIR lodged against them. Their blood samples and fingerprints have been taken for matching with samples collected from the crime scene.

A dalit couple and their 25-year-old daughter and 10-year-old differently able son were brutally murdered on the night of November 21. The 25-year-old woman was also raped before being killed. The murders came to light after four days, following which an FIR was lodged against 11 persons of upper caste family for murder and rape.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, police officials claimed that a stalker Pawan Saroj was behind the gruesome murders and rape. As there was strong circumstantial evidence against Saroj, he was arrested and was sent to jail, officials said.

On September 29 this year, a woman from the family of victims lodged an FIR against Akash Singh, Abhay Singh, Ravi Singh, Manish Singh and Kamlesh under SC/ ST Act, harassment and other relevant sections of the IPC. She alleged that the accused barged into her house after breaking the door. They assaulted her husband with sticks in which he suffered head injuries and used abusive language against their caste. Police reached the spot and took her husband for medical examination. Later, a cross-FIR was registered in this connection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the sensational murders, the family of victims alleged that police did not take any action against the accused which resulted in the gruesome killings.