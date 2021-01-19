Five steps to file an RTI

Step 1

For submitting an RTI application, click on submit request option on the RTI online website. On clicking the submit request option ‘Guidelines for use of RTI online portal’ screen will be displayed. This screen contains various guidelines for using the RTI online portal.

Step 2

The online RTI request form screen will be displayed next for the user. The ministry or department for which the applicant wants to file an RTI, can be selected from the Select Ministry/ Department/Apex body.

Step 3

If a citizen belongs to the BPL category, s/he has to select the option ‘Yes’ in ‘Is the applicant below poverty line?’ field and has to upload a BPL card. (If a citizen belongs to non-BPL category, s/he has to select the option ‘No’ and has to make payment of ₹10 as prescribed in RTI Rules, 2012).

Step 4

‘Text for RTI request application’ should be up to 3,000 characters. If the text is more than 3000 characters, then the application can be uploaded in the supporting document field. After filling all the details in the form, click on the ‘make payment’ option, where an online request payment form will be displayed.

Step 5

On submission of the application, a unique registration number would be issued, which may be referred by the applicant for any references in future. The applicant will receive SMS alerts in case he/she provides a mobile number. The applicant will get an email and SMS alert.

For more details visit https://rtionline.gov.in

“RTI Act empowers citizens as information can help them make good decisions. People should use the RTI Act as a tool to get their problems resolved without the middleman’s interference,” says Vijay Kumbhar, RTI activist