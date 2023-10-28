Five suspected drug peddlers with heroin worth 70L arrested in Assam: Police

Assam police on Friday arrested five alleged drug peddlers in Karimganj district with heroin worth Rs.70 lakh.

Five drug peddlers arrested at Badarpur Police Station in Assam’s Karimganj (Ht Photo)

Karimganj superintendent of police (SP) Partha Pratim Das said that based on specific information, Karimganj police’s special team conducted an operation in various parts of Badarpur town on Friday night.

“During the operation, our team arrested these suspected drug peddlers and recovered 22 soap cases containing heroin,” he said.

The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Tunhaulian Langel, Lalsangzo, Hassan Ali, Najir Uddin and Babul Hussain Laskar.

While Tunhaulian and Lalsangzo are from the Siloam Veng area of Churachandpur in Manipur, the other three hail from Badarpur in Assam, according to the police.

Das said the consignment came from Manipur’s Churachandpur through Mizoram and Assam’s Cachar district.

He said that the narcotic products were brought to sell locally, and it is suspected that the two Manipur residents travelled with the consignment.

More than 30 suspected drug peddlers from Manipur’s Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts have been arrested in Assam since July this year, according to the police.

Police said that drug peddlers are adopting new methods due to Assam Police’s regular actions against the trade of drugs. They are using new routes through Mizoram, Assam and Meghalaya, said police.

