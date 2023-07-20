Five-year-old dies as slab collapses on her

Mumbai: A five-year-old girl, Tasin Shaikh, died, and her grandfather was injured when a slab collapsed from the ceiling, on Wednesday. Shaikh was admitted to SRCC hospital, Haji Ali, and later was declared dead at 5.24am.

As per BMC, the incident occurred around 3am on the third floor of a ground-plus five-story building at Zakeriya Building, Cross Road, Sonapur, Bhandup West.

Mahadeo Shinde, assistant commissioner, said, “The building was around 30 years old. We had sent notices to the building, following which repairs were carried out by them. A small plaster collapsed from the ceiling on the baby, which caused injuries, and later the baby died.”

“The Grandfather and the baby were injured due to a possible leakage from the slab from the floor above. While the baby died, the grandfather was injured in the incident. An accidental death report has been filed in the matter,” Senior police inspector, Dattatray Khandagale, said.

