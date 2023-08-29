Fleecing tourists: ADA joins hand with Agra police to protect visitors

The Agra Development Authority (ADA) has joined hands with Agra police to ensure hassle free visits for tourists visiting the city of Taj. Notice boards are being placed on the premises of Fatehpur Sikri monument informing tourists bound for Sheikh Salim Chisti Dargah that based on size, no Chaadar to be offered is to cost more than ₹500.

Notice boards placed by ADA on Fatehpur Sikri premises in Agra. (Sourced)

“This might look like a routine notice board but once the administration comes up with more such boards, it will have a multiplying effect. Most of the time, a tourist going to the Dargah of Sheikh Salim Chisti, is misled by the hawker and thousands of rupees are charged for the Chaadar,” said Deepak Dan, the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Tourist Guide Welfare Association of Agra.

“Currently, these notice boards are at limited spots and will really help if more such boards are placed, and nearer the Dargah premises. It is good that the number of SHO at Fatehpur Sikri Police station beside Police Dial No. 112 are given on the board for any tourist in need of help or assistance once they face such a situation on Fatehpur Sikri premises,” said Dan.

Charchit Gaur, vice-chairman, Agra Development Authority, said, “We have initiated the placing of notice boards on Fatehpur Sikri premises and might enhance the number if they are asked for.

“Agra Development Authority has placed similar notice boards near Taj Mahal to assist tourists,” he added.

Anshika Verma, additional commissioner of police, officiating as CO at Fatehpur Sikri Police Station said that as yet no complaint has been received on phone numbers given on the notice board.

“The tourist can approach the police by phone number or appear in person at Fatehpur Sikri police station,” Verma said.

Sheikh Salim Chisti Dargah is a Mazaar of well-known Sufi saint Sheikh Salim Chisti, who is believed, blessed childless Mughal emperor Akbar with an heir to the throne who was named Salim (later Jehangir) after the Sufi saint. Both Hindus and Muslim reach this Dargaah within the boundary wall of Fatehpur Sikri and tie threads in the Jaali (marble mesh work) around the Mazaar of Sheikh Salim Chisti while making a wish and come back to untie the thread if the wish is fulfilled.

Former president of France, Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni had visited the Dargaah in 2010.

However, shops located within the Dargaah premises and hawkers spread all over are a headache for tourists as these hawkers or lapka (as locally called) mislead tourists and often charge excessive amounts for a Chaadar.

Fatehpur Sikri campus was once the abandoned capital of the Mughal Empire at its peak under the rule of Akbar.

