Flesh trade racket busted in Ludhiana, six arrested

The police busted a flesh trade racket with the arrest of six accused, including three women, from a house in Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Ludhiana
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:18 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Moti Nagar police busted a flesh trade racket with the arrest of six accused, including three women, from a house in Baba Deep Singh Nagar on Friday night.

The arrested accused were identified as Seema Devi of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Kalawati and Seeta of New Ambedkar Nagar, Ram Kumar Yadav of Dholewal, Sunil Kumar, and Naresh Kumar of Mohalla Basti. Seema Devi, who is the kingpin of the racket, was running it from her house. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on the house and arrested the suspects.

Assistant sub-inspector Mewa Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been lodged against the accused.

