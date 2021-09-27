Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Flight lieutenant held for raping colleague at institute in Coimbatore
others

Flight lieutenant held for raping colleague at institute in Coimbatore

About 30 personnel from across India have been undergoing training at the institute since August 15 in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore.
By HT Correspondent, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:15 AM IST
According to police, a 27-year-old woman officer from Delhi had reportedly raised the issue of sexual assault with authorities at the training institute in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore around the first week of September when the alleged incident took place. (Representational picture)

A Flight Lieutenant at a training institute in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district was arrested for allegedly raping his colleague, police said.

According to police, a 27-year-old woman officer from Delhi had reportedly raised the issue of sexual assault with authorities at the institute around the first week of September when the alleged incident took place. Since no action was taken, she met Coimbatore’s commissioner of police, Deepak M Damor, on September 20. “The institute had initiated inquiry proceedings but she was probably not happy about it which is why she came to the police,” said a senior police officer in Coimbatore.

Based on her complaint, the All Women’s Police Station in Gandhipuram carried out preliminary enquiries, registered a case against the accused and arrested him on Saturday, said the official. Police have also informed authorities in Delhi about the incident.

Around the first week of September, the woman officer sustained a leg injury while undergoing sports training on campus. She took medication for the injury before going to sleep. On the night of September 10, the accused allegedly came into her hostel room and committed the crime, police said.

The accused has been booked under IPC section 376 (rape). He was remanded in judicial custody and sent to the Udumalpet sub jail in Tirupur district on Sunday, police said.

RELATED STORIES

Reacting to the developments, a spokesperson of the institute said, “We are cooperating with the police investigation and are also conducting an (internal) inquiry to ascertain the facts.”

About 30 personnel from across India have been undergoing training at the institute since August 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Caste-based census should be conducted, PMK chief Ramadoss tells Centre

Bharat bandh: Farmers form teams to block traffic movement on highways

Covid curbs eased: Unauthorised weekly vegetable markets back in business in Pune

IAF’s spectacular air show leaves thousands awestruck in Srinagar
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP