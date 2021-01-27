Float tender for Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project: Gadkari to PMC

PUNE Union minister Nitin Gadkari has instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Jalshakti Mantralaya to float the tender for Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project immediately.

Gadkari said, “By end of February a fresh tender for the river rejuvenation project for Pune, which is also called as JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency-funded project) would be floated.”

Gadkari called a meeting to discuss the river rejuvenation project for Pune, Nagpur and other irrigation projects in Delhi on Wednesday.

Maharashtra’s irrigation minister Jayant Patil, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, MP Girish Bapat and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar were present at the meeting.

Mohol said, “As the earlier tender cost was higher, the central government had given us permission to scrap it and now has instructed us to float a fresh tender. The tender process will get completed by February-end. Meanwhile, the Jalshakti Mantralaya will appoint the consultant.”

One of the officials from the PMC, on condition of anonymity, said that the earlier project cost was at previous prices but now, the project cost might change due to inflation.

BOX

Nitin Gadkari has instructed Pune Mayor Mohol to ensure the treated water under this river rejuvenation project be given to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. “As it is there is a law that industries should use treated water. PMC should promote it to get more revenue for the civic body,” Gadkari was quoted as saying.